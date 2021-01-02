Josephine M. (Rondinelli) Michael, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine M. Rondinelli Michael, 89, passed peacefully Sunday morning, December 27, 2020 at Mercy Health Boardman.

Josephine was born August 23, 1931 in Youngstown, daughter of John and Rose Buongiorno Rondinelli.

She was a lifelong area resident of Youngstown and was a dedicated housewife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

She loved to cook and enjoyed the springtime, she loved planting flowers and the smell of lilacs in the spring.

Josephine enjoyed decorating for each and every holiday, she was a member of St. Dominic Parish.

Her husband Edward G. Michael whom she married on July 24, 1954 passed away on July 27, 2002.

Josephine will always be remembered lovingly by her children, Mary Jo (Robert) Dickson of Youngstown, Will (Mary Ellen “Mer”) Michael of Boardman, Edward J. Michael of Boardman and Joseph (Debbie) Michael of Boardman; eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and her husband, Josephine was preceded in death by her sisters, Isabelle Noday and Antoinette Cuccarese and two brothers, John and Frank Rondinelli.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Hampton Woods for the wonderful care provided to Josephine.

Memorial tributes may be made to Saint Dominic Church or Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley.

A private Mass of Christian Burial was held Saturday, January 2, 2021 at St. Dominic Church, celebrated by Rev. Vincent DeLucia.

Private interment was held at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio.

