YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine Garcia Petrony, 92, died peacefully at home Sunday, October 29, after a long and rich life filled with love.

Born August 10, 1931, in Youngstown, to Angelo and Soledad Ramos Garcia, Josephine grew up in the Monkey’s Nest neighborhood before moving with family to Jalisco, Mexico, as a teenager. She returned to the Mahoning Valley as an adult. Later in life, Josepine would entertain her children and grandchildren with colorful stories of her formative years in Mexico and of her siblings, John, Virginia and Julia.





Josephine in her younger years worked at Youngstown’s Plakie Toys and the Moyer Co. Later, she and her husband, Joseph Petrony, owned and operated the Army & Navy Garrison on Steel Street. Joe and Josephine often would host holiday gatherings there for their family and for regular patrons who happened to wander by.

Grandchildren could count on a bowl filled generously with peanut M&Ms awaiting them whenever they visited her at home. Josephine also loved to cook and was known for authentic Mexican dishes, from her hearty and aromatic soups to her simple — but always comforting — tacos. She passed along her recipes to future generations, sharing the secrets of her homemade tortillas and enchiladas with her daughter-in-law, Lisa, who still serves them on Christmas Eve.



In her spare time over the years, Josephine enjoyed dancing to mariachi and other lively music at Mexican social events around the west side. She appreciated journalism — “60 Minutes” was appointment viewing for her every Sunday. Josephine also loved watching the horses at Mountaineer and would comedically recall the money she regretted surrendering to the slot machines there and at the other casinos she frequented but she always looked forward to those trips with Joe, her family and her dear friends.



Josephine enjoyed a good margarita but her kids and grandkids knew to always keep a Sprite chilling in the fridge when she was due to visit. She also loved a good shopping trip, followed by a good meal.



Surviving Josephine are her sons, Joseph Molina of Poland, Valentino “Chidy” Molina of Youngstown and Henry “Babe” (Lisa) Gomez, Jr. of Boardman, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her husband; by a daughter, Patricia Gasior and by a daughter-in-law, Norma Bischoff.



Josephine was grateful for caretakers in her final years and the family wishes to thank Diane and Ed Reese and the staff at The Inn at Glenellen.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Monday, November 6, 2023, at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, where a funeral service celebrated by Rev. John Jerek will be at 1:00 p.m., followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Josephine (Garcia) Petrony, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 2 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.