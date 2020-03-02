Josephine Catherine Tavolario Ingram, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine Catherine Tavolario Ingram (Aunt Jo or Josie to family and friends) passed Sunday, March 1, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by her family.

She was born December 10, 1931 in Youngstown, Ohio, the first child of Frank and Catherine Caiazzo Tavolario.

She is survived by her sons: J. Gerald (Colleen) Ingram, Robert (Kathy) Ingram, Mark Ingram, James (Shelia) Ingram and Joseph (Teddi) Ingram; Grandchildren: Jared Ingram, Ryan (Alecia) Ingram, Dylan Ingram, Milo Ingram, and Oliver Ingram; Step-Grandchildren: Shaina (JT) Holt and Kayleigh Drummond; Great Grandchildren: Isabella Ingram, Emilia Ingram, Owen, Vivienne and William Holt; Sister Judith (Robert) Soccorsi and Brother Frank (Cheryl Galano) Tavolario; Niece Jenna (Chris) McNulty; Nephews: Robert (Jen) Soccorsi and Jeffrey (Judy) Soccorsi; Grandnephews: Rocco and Massimo McNulty, Carlo Soccorsi; Grandnieces: Clare McNulty and Vilana Soccorsi. Josie was a beloved matriarch of her family and her passing leaves a void difficult to fill.

Josie made friends wherever she found herself. For Josie, once a friend always a friend. She grew up in Boardman and graduated from Boardman High School Class of 1950. When Josie attended the Boardman Schools, all 12 grades were in one building on Market Street that is now Boardman Center Intermediate School.

She attended Mercyhurst College.

She maintained her childhood friendships throughout her days. Whether working for Dr. Weiss and Dr. Southerland at Cafaro Hospital or at the law firm of Ingram and Ingram, Josie was a favorite of her co-workers. She quickly became a mother figure for many of those with whom she worked or socialized. Josie had a heart of gold and was always willing to lend a hand.

She was friends with many neighbors on Windsor Drive, especially Joy Peterson and Cynthia Belinky. The parties held by the “women’s club” of Windsor Drive will never be the same.

Josie was a former member of a Women’s Auxiliary of the Mahoning County Bar Association, various bridge clubs, book clubs and many social and civic organizations. The family spent many happy summers at Leffingwell Hills Country Club. Josie loved to travel and would tag along with anyone willing to take her on a road trip whether that trip led to Europe or Sharon.

Josie loved to cook, and her cooking was once the subject of a featured article in the Youngstown Vindicator. Her recipe for “Josie’s beef” was included in a local cookbook and is a favorite dish of many families in the Mahoning Valley. She was a gracious hostess and welcomed all to her table and home.

She had a passion for making beautiful cards out of herbs and flowers. She was artistic and creative. She thought about selling her cards but found that she couldn’t part with her work product. Instead she gave her cards to those who touched her life.

In her later days, Josie was cared for by her son Mark (the family calls him Tim). The family thanks Tim for his loving efforts, care and attention. Josie’s brother and sister, Frank and Judy were with her always. The three siblings had a long and endearing relationship.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Fox Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman and from 9:45 – 10:45 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 morning March 6, 2020 at Saint Charles Church 7345 Westview Dr. Boardman, followed by Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Rev. Gerald DeLucia.

Material tributes in Josephine’s name can be made to Fellows Riverside gardens 123 McKinley Ave. Youngstown, Ohio 44509.

Josephine Ingram will be missed by all who knew her.

To send flowers to Josephine’s family, please visit our floral section.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 3, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.