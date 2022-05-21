NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph D. “Zar” Zarlengo, 70 passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 18, 2022, with his loving family by his side.

He was born June 21, 1951, in New Castle, a son of the late Oriento A. and Anna Marie Sabelli Zarlengo.

After graduating from Ursuline High School in 1969, Joseph enlisted in the Navy.

He worked for Lance, Prestige and E.T.C. Postal Services.

Joseph was proud of his Italian heritage and loved to cook his ethnic dishes on Sundays for everyone to enjoy. He was an accomplished photographer and received many awards at the Canfield Fair. Joseph enjoyed all his cars and keeping them shiny, taking trips with his sister Kathy and her husband Jim to Geneva, playing jazz music on his guitar and having coffee with his friends every morning at Dunkin Donuts. For the past 49 years Joe waited every Saturday evening for his brother George to call him, they shared many memories together.

He leaves to cherish his memory his sister, Kathy (Jim) Snyder of Youngstown, who faithfully took Joseph to dialysis three days a week; brother, George (Donna) Gemma of Arizona; two stepsisters; many nieces, and nephews, including his niece, Kimberly (Scott) Ruark. Joe also leaves many great-nieces and nephews including great-nephews Kolten and Evan Ruark, cousins and friends and all who knew and loved Joe.

Joe was preceded in death along with his parents and his beloved sister, Geraldine Ann Zarlengo who, passed away June 15, 2018.

Family and friends, many calls on Tuesday May 24, 2022 from 10:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. at the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman. Prayers will be 12:45 p.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30 p.m. celebrated by Rev. Matthew Zwilling at Cathedral of St. Columba, 154 W. Wood St., Youngstown, OH 44503.

Following mass there will be military honors at the Cathedral, Interment will be private Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at St. Lawrence Cemetery.

Joseph’s family wishes to thank the staff Mercy Health, Vibra Hospital, and VA hospital in Cleveland for their compassionate care.

Joe’s family have asked that memorial tributes be given to the Wounded Warrior Project www.woundedwarriorproject.com 4899 Belfort Road Suit 300 Jacksonville, FL 32256

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 22, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.