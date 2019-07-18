Joseph R. Fait, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph R. Fait passed away peacefully Tuesday July 16, 2019 with his family at his side.

Joseph was born January 30, 1933 in Youngstown, son of the late Joseph and Katherine Svirloh Fait. He was a lifelong area resident.

Joseph graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1951. He enlisted in the Army and was a Korean War Veteran, served company “C” the 198th, tank battalion. Joseph worked as a machinist for Metal Carbides in Boardman and retired in 1994.

Joseph was a lifelong member of St. Matthias Church, an avid Golfer, and in the “Y” league for 38 years.

He had a great love for sports especially the Pittsburgh Steelers, he also coached boardman youth league Baseball.

Joseph leaves to cherish his memory his son David (Kathy) Fait, of Boardman and his daughter Debra Dzuris of Toledo. He also leaves his grandchildren Ashley Newlin; Taylor Crittenden and Jacob Fait all of Michigan, 2 Labrador Retriever grand dogs Nora and Emma.

Joseph will be sadly missed by his sisters Jay Sova and Eleanor Conroy.

Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 at Lake Park Cemetery with Military Honors.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman.

