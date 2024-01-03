EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – East Palestine, Joseph M. Carothers, 61, formerly of Boardman, passed away peacefully Tuesday afternoon January 2, with his loving family by his side.

He was born February 2, 1962, in Youngstown, a son of Joseph and Barbara Smith Carothers. Joseph was a 1980 graduate of Boardman High School.

He was in business management and was most recently a restoration contractor.

He enjoyed baseball, cheering on the Steelers, fishing, woodworking, and a good round of golf.

Joseph leaves to cherish his memory, his mother Barbara; daughter Addie Carothers; son Joe Carothers; sister Anita Graff; and granddaughter Belliecia Martins-Carothers.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:50 p.m. Friday, January 5 at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church Parish Center in Hubbard. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1 p.m. celebrated by Rev. Michael Swierz.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market St. Boardman.

