Joseph J. Matteo, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph J. Matteo, 87 passed away peacefully Sunday, September 13 in his Canfield home.

Joe was born August 24, 1933 in Youngstown, the eldest child of Susan McIntee Matteo.

He graduated from Ursuline High School and worked as a tailor’s apprentice at Shy Lockson in downtown Youngstown, fueling his lifelong flair for style.

Joe enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served in the Korean Conflict.

Following his honorable discharge from service he entered the insurance business as agent for Prudential Insurance.

On May 19, 1956 he married his lifelong love, Tillie Senzarin.

With his family growing, Joe began a career at General Motors Lordstown on the assembly line and continued to advance in the company, ultimately retiring as an upper tier executive having never missed a day of work.

Joe enjoyed tailgating at Youngstown State footballs games, wine making, playing Santa at Christmas, being the grill master for the sausage peppers and onions, watching the Oakland Raiders, going to meet his friends from the Wednesday Club of GM retirees, traveling and above all, spending time with his family doing anything or nothing.

Joe leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Tillie; children, Micki (David) Bagar, Mark Matteo, Mindi (Kenny) Sabo and Missi (Mike) Pompoco; brother, Jim (Monica) Matteo; grandchildren, Kaitlin and Kendyl Landreth, Marina (Scott) Christopher, MichaelJaye Pompoco, Eric (Nicole) Sabo, Miranda Sabo and Justin Bagar and a new great-grandchild.

As the patriarch of “The Family”, Joe will also be sadly missed by numerous brothers- and sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews and countless “friends who are family.”

Along with his mother, Joe is preceded in death by his only sister, Anita DelSignore, who passed away in March of this year.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 2:00 p.m. Monday, September 21 at St. Christine Church, celebrated by Rev. Simon Mino.

Due to the current health crisis, the family requests that everyone in attendance wear a mask or face covering, maintain social distancing guidelines, and not linger. To protect all we love, unfortunately there will be no gathering following the service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

