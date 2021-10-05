Joseph G. Nenadich, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph G. Nenadich, 83, passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon, October 3, with his family by his side.

Joseph was born August 23, 1938, in Youngstown, a son of Zakarija and Anna Bacak Nenadich.

He was a 1956 Struthers High School graduate and participated and lettered in several sports while he was there.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in Germany.

An avid sports fan, Joseph enjoyed playing hockey, baseball and bowled several 700 series at the Holiday Bowl.

Joseph was a lifelong employee of Hutch Manufacturing, where he retired as a foreman.

He was a member of St. Charles Church.

He was a member of St. Dominic church bowling league. He loved spending time with his family and took great pride in his grandchildren’s accomplishments. He loved the outdoors, especially gardening and riding his bike. He was a lifelong Cleveland sports fan.

Joseph leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, the former Karlynn A. Schroeder, whom he married February 13, 1965; son, Joseph M. (Lynn) Nenadich; daughter, Nancy Marino; sisters, Rose Horvat, Theresa Ulicney and Kathy (Edward) Gries; grandchildren, J.T. (Stacie Bulmer) Nenadich, Jordyn (fiancé, Jay O’Neill) Nenadich, Madison Marino and Kennedy Marino and great-grandson, Johnny Nenadich.

Along with his parents, Joseph is preceded in death by sisters, Dorothy Balog and Mary Plesh Hamarik and brothers, Thomas Plesh and John Plesh.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 7, at St. Charles Church. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 a.m. celebrated by Rev Ryan Furlong.

The United State Army will perform Military Honors following Mass at church, interment will be private at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

