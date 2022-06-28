YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph DeVincent, 94, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 26, 2022.

Joe was born October 21, 1927, in Youngstown, a son of Alexander and Pierina Carnevale DeVincent and lived all his life in the Youngstown area until moving to Hudson in 2022.

Joe earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from the former Youngstown College and did graduate work in chemistry at Kent State University. He was a member of Omicron Lambda Honorary Fraternity.

Joe started his career teaching chemistry at Fairfield High School and then spent over 30 years teaching chemistry and biology at Woodrow Wilson High School, retiring in 1985. After retiring from teaching Joe worked at the Omega Door Company for over 20 years.

A professional musician, Joe was a private music instructor at Tee Ross Music Studio for many years. It was at Tee Ross Music Studio where he met Ruth, who would become his wife of 65 years. In addition, he was a member of the Joe Ranalli Orchestra for over 30 years.

Joe served two years in the U.S. Army in the Special Services Unit in Korea and was a proud U.S. veteran.

Joe leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife, the former Ruth Bucko who he married August 4, 1956; his daughters, Caroline (Wes) Gray of Hudson and Ruth (Len) Pogacnik of Poland and his grandchildren, Victoria Gray of Pittsburgh, Stephanie Pogacnik (fiancé, Joe Slovasky) of Cleveland, Doug Pogacnik (fiancée, Jill Banko) of Pittsburgh and Wes Gray of Columbus. He also leaves his sister-in-law, Mary Grace Bucko, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and a host of relatives in Princeton, New Jersey.

In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his sister, Antonette Garritano; his brother, Armond DeVincent and a sister, Babe DeVincent who died in infancy.

Family and friends may call from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022, at the Fox Funeral Home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev, Philip Rogers at 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 1, at St. Charles Church in Boardman, followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery.

The family request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Cleveland Eye Bank Foundation, 4775 Richmond Road, Warrensville Heights, OH 44128, in Joe’s name or to St. Charles Church, 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman, OH 44512.

