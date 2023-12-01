BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph A. Yank, 71, passed away peacefully Thursday morning on November 30, 2023.

He was born February 24, 1952, in Youngstown, a son of the late Andrew and Christine Baytosh Yank.

He attended St. Mathias grade school and graduated from Cardinal Mooney in 1970. In 1975, Joseph received a degree in architecture from The Ohio State University.

He started his career at Brooks and Associates in Sharon and then went on to become a partner at Hanahan and Strollo Architects, where he worked on several projects, including St. Elizabeth Medial Center Renovations, YSU Neuman Center, Youngstown Hearing and Speech Center, Youngstown City School OSFC construction projects and D&E Clinics and children’s Circle of Friends. In retirement, Joseph worked part time for Olsavsky and Jaminet Architects.

He was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Sorrows, St. Matthias Parish, American Institute of Architects and board member of D&E Clinic. Joseph was active with his alma mater Cardinal Mooney where he was the assistant girls’ basketball coach and the girls’ golf coach, taking the girls to many state tournaments during the 80’s and 90’s.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, the former Patricia A. Lyden, whom he married August 27, 1996; sister, Maryellen (Neil Sharp) Prest; nephew, Stephen (Erin) Prest; great-niece, Alexandra Prest and great-nephew, Benjamin Prest.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Monday December 4, 2023, at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market St. Boardman, and from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m., Tuesday December 5, 2023, at Our Lady of Sorrows, St. Matthias Parish 915 Cornell St., Youngstown.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial following at 11:00 a.m., celebrated by Rev. John Jerek, followed by interment at Lake Park Cemetery.

The family requests that material tributes go to Our Lady of Sorrow Education Fund, 915 Cornell Street, Youngstown, Ohio 44502.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market St. Boardman.

