Joseph A. McTigue, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, February 12, 2020 our father, Joseph A. McTigue fondly known as “Poppie”, passed away at his home that he built, with his family at his side.

Born on October 10, 1925 in Youngstown, he was the son of John and Mary Billock McTigue.

Joseph was a veteran of the United States Navy during WWII, with an honorable discharge.

Joseph attended school for Communications in Chicago.

Upon returning home from Chicago Joe married Carol E. Manning, his childhood friend and next door neighbor. They were married on August 4, 1951 at St. Edwards Church.

After finishing school, Joe was employed with Hood Electric and Ohio Bell (AT&T), he worked for Ohio Bell for 34 years.

Joe was a member of the knights of Columbus Poland Council 4471 since 1947.

Joseph leaves behind his nine children, Mary Jo (Richard) Averell, Carollynn McTigue, P. Breen McTigue, J. Todd (Barbara) McTigue, Kelli (Guy) Leach, Leslie (Dominic) Eckman, J. Kurt (Angela) McTigue, Jeannine Nunnemaker and M. Brendan (Susan) McTigue. He has 17 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Joe was a charter member of Holy Family Church and served as an usher for over 65 years.

Once Joe retired he kept busy with several odd jobs. Joe loved working in his yard and taking care of his family’s horses with the dogs following behind, joe was willing and always lending a helping hand.

Besides his parents Joseph was preceded in death by his wife, Carol E. Manning McTigue; son-in-law, Jim Nunnemaker; four brothers, John, Leo, Ed and Ducky (Donald) and his sister, Marie Campbell.

A special thank you to Dr. Scott Tofil and Dr. Ron Aiello, nurses of Hospice of the Valley and staff, also First Light Home Health Aid and staff.

Family and friends may call from 9:15 – 10:45 a.m. Monday, February 17, 2020 at Holy Family Church, 2729 Center Road, Poland, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial Celebrated by Rev. Msgr. William J. O’Connell at 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Interment will take place at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

Memorial tributes may be made in Josephs name to the Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland or Hospice of The Valley ,5190 Market Street, Boardman.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

To send flowers to Joseph’s family, please visit our floral section.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 16, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.