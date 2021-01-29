John William Albert, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John William Albert, Jr., 90 passed away peacefully Thursday morning, January 28, 2021.

John was born January 31, 1930 in Youngstown, a son of the late John W. and Annabell Albert, Sr.

After graduating in 1949 from South High School, John was drafted into the Army, serving his country faithfully during the Korean War.

Upon his honorable discharge from the Army, John had a 40-year career at East Ohio Gas Company as a technician and repairman.

He was along time member of Boardman United Methodist Church.

He enjoyed helping others and repairing things.

John leaves to cherish his memory his wife, the former Betty Ann Stoneman, whom he married March 5, 1952; a son, Robert W. Albert; grandson, Christopher Robert (Lacy) Albert and great -grandchildren, Colton Albert and Ashlyn Albert.

Friends may call from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, January 31 at the Fox Funeral Home in Boardman.

Everyone in attendance is asked to please wear a face mask and to maintain all social-distancing guidelines as mandated by the Governor of the state of Ohio (6-foot rule and not to linger) thank you.

Due to the current health crisis, the funeral services Monday, February 1, officiated by Rev. Jerry Krueger will be private, followed by interment at Green Haven memorial Gardens.

