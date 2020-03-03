John Wade Miller, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Wade Miller, 51, passed away unexpectedly Saturday February 29, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

John was born October 20, 1968 in New Jersey, son of Henry and Dorothy Camp Miller.

John proudly served his country in the Navy. After being discharged, he became a truck driver, and a devoted family man.

He enjoyed working on his cars, having get -togethers with family and friends as well as playing with his grandchildren.

John Leaves to cherish his memory his wife Vivian Flippin whom he married November 26, 2011, their children, Ragan Miller, John Henry (Kenzie) Miller, Sherry (Shane) Alicea, Joshua (Trisha) Flippin and Ashley (Zack) Bilchik grandchildren, Atreyu, Sebastian and Bella and aunts Edie (Joe) Nelson and Helen (Burt) Doone, Uncle Michael (Pat) Camp. As well as his many cousins, friends and others he considered family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother and two sisters.

Family and friends may call from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. Saturday March 7, 2020 at the Fox Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman, services will follow at 4:00 p.m. with Navy Military Honors.

John’s family has asked for memorial tributes be given to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.o. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675. www.woundedwarriorproject.org.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 3, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.