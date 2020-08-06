John Vandyke, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Vandyke, 61, passed away after a brief illness on Saturday, August 1, 2020, with family at his side.

John was born July 15, 1959 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Roberta E. “Bobbie” Poppineau and John E. Vandyke.

A lifelong resident of Youngstown, John graduated from South Range High School in 1977.

John was the primary and full-time caregiver to his dad. He was a self-described ‘music freak’ and loved going to concerts and live performances. John and his dad could be found regularly at musical events in the parks and at other area venues. He was also an avid reader who loved learning about the world and was able to make a trip of a lifetime to China and visit the Great Wall.

John enjoyed playing Putt-Putt Golf with friends and even won multiple championships. He was a wonderful amateur photographer and was famous for his ‘moonshots’ that he shared on social media and which were often featured on WYTV. He was also a devoted fan of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Indians and the Cincinnati Bengals and a huge movie and TV buff. He often quoted his favorite show, Seinfeld. One of his favorites, “Jerry, just remember, it’s not a lie, if YOU believe it.”

John will be dearly missed by his dad, John E. Vandyke, his sister and brother-in-law, Linda (Ray) Willson of California and brothers Billy, Bobby and David Rauschenbach.

John leaves his nieces and nephews whom he adored, Chris (Anna), Elizabeth and Paige Willson and Ashley, Matthew, Corey, Dan, Eric and Tim Rauschenbach and countless friends who felt honored and lucky to have him in their lives.

He was preceded in death by his loving mother, Roberta “Bobbie” Rauschenbach and his sister, Denise Wagner of Youngstown and his niece Amanda Wagner.

To honor John’s memory, please send donations to the ALS Foundation and the Alzheimer’s Association.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman.

