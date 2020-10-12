John Thomas Casey, Youngstown, Ohio

October 5, 2020

John Thomas Casey, Youngstown, Ohio - obit
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Thomas Casey, Jr., 66, passed away peacefully Monday, October 5 at St. Elizabeth Health Center. 

John was born January 14, 1954 in Youngstown, a son of the late John T. and Ellen Scanlon Casey, Sr.  

He worked at Boardman Park and later for Ohev Tzedek – Shaarei Torah Synagogue. 

John was a Cleveland Browns fan and enjoyed playing his bass guitar. 

He leaves to cherish his memory his sisters, June Casey and Carol Combs and several nieces and nephews.

Material tributes can be made in John’s memory to Animal Charity and Humane Society, 4140 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

There are no services or calling hours. 

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

