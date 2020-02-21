John T. Murphy, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John T. Murphy of Youngstown, Ohio passed away peacefully Thursday afternoon, February 20, 2020. John “Jack” was born on December 17, 1931 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Irish immigrants Bridget Durkin Murphy and Michael Murphy.

He married Joanne Mondora on September 13, 1958, who passed away on May 18, 2012. Together, John and Joanne raised seven children and taught them all, by their own example, how to cherish their family, their heritage, their faith and their hometown.

John graduated from South High School in Youngstown in 1950. Upon his graduation from high school, he joined the U.S. Air Force and proudly served his country in the Korean War.

After his military service, John performed in plays at the Youngstown Playhouse and then headed “out west” to pursue an acting career. He was cast in numerous roles in many performances in North Dakota, but he ultimately chose to return to his family and his beloved Youngstown.

Upon his return, John earned his bachelor’s degree from Youngstown State University, and subsequently earned his master’s degree from the University of Akron. John spent his professional career working for the Youngstown City Schools as an Art teacher, Principal and as a Truant Officer, retiring in 1993. Also, during his professional life, he was a Mill Creek Park policeman and proudly served as the 7th Ward Councilman in the City of Youngstown from 1976-1981. He also served as a board member on the Mahoning County Children Services Board.

As a proud veteran, John was a member of the American Legion for over fifty years. John had immense pride in both his Irish and Catholic heritage. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and St. Dominic’s Catholic Church and regularly attended mass at St. Charles Borromeo Church.

John’s hobbies included fly fishing, wood carving, drawing and watching plays and movies. In addition, after sending all seven of his children to Cardinal Mooney High School, he became an unwavering fan. John also took great pride in the fact that his seven children all graduated from Youngstown State University and would always support its sporting events, even attending several of the National Championship games. His love of Notre Dame football was unmatched. Every Saturday during every Fall, John would be glued to the television watching his beloved North Dakota and made sure to never miss a game. He also traveled to South Bend whenever he had the opportunity. If he happened to be at an event during game time, John could be found with his earphones listening to the game and ready to share the status of the game and the score.

Above all else, though, the most important thing to John was his family. He was at his happiest when he was attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and activities. He was so proud of all of his children and grandchildren, and he found absolute joy in every moment spent with them. John especially loved to spend every New Year’s Eve with his family, when he would “drop” his silver disco ball for them as they all counted down the last ten seconds to every new year.

John leaves to cherish his memory, his sister, Marie Murphy; sister-in-law and brother-in law, Adele and George Economus; children, Bridget (Chris) Weber, Joanie Murphy, John (Linda) Murphy, Jenn (Mike) Ritter, Mollie Kay, Liz (Dave) Phillips and Dan (Leslie) Murphy; grandchildren, Jackie, Joe and Jake Weber, John Murphy, Lynnie, Anthony and Daniel Ritter, Pat, Carolyn and Matthew Kay, Michael, Mark and Jack Phillips and Luke, Janine and Cara Murphy; his nephew, Dennis Gruber, who was like a brother to him and numerous other nieces and nephews, known to them as “Uncle Jack.”

John was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Kate Murphy, Jim Murphy, Elizabeth Murphy, Hannah Murphy, Peg Tabor, Rita Crawford, Betty Murphy, Daniel Murphy and Theresa Bartelmay and his beloved wife, Joanne.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at Hampton Woods and Crossroads Hospice for the care provided to John.

Calling hours will be held from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the Edward J. Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman. Prayers will be held at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Church located at 77 E. Lucius Avenue, Youngstown on Monday, February 24, 2020.

**Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May his soul, and the souls of all of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen**

GO IRISH!

