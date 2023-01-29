BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John R. Leshinsky, Jr., 57, passed away Thursday evening, January 19, 2023.

John was born March 13, 1965, in Youngstown, a son of the late John R. and Mary Ellen Carney Leshinsky, Sr.

He was a 1983 graduate of Boardman High School and was a dispatcher for Boardman Township for 25 years.

John was a member of St. Charles Church, and along with his wife, made many friendships at Ridgewood Coffee Shop.

A generous person, John helped whomever he could, including his last gift as being an organ donor.

John leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Kelli M. Krok, whom he married August 31, 2001; children, Alexander (Zoe) Siwicki, Max (fiancée, Kiley Allen) Dowling Leshinsky, Anna (Seth Thomas) Leshinsky and Andrew Leshinsky; sisters, Laura (Tim) Elder, Lynn (John) Orr and Lisa (Guy) Young; brother, Chuck (Lisa) Leshinsky; granddaughter, Fiona; nieces, Elizabeth and Lauren; nephews, Ryan, Aiden, Nathan, Guy, Charlie, Patrick and in-laws, Tom and Kathy Krok.

There was a private Mass of Christian burial, Saturday, January 28, 2023, at St. Charles Church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

