YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Philip Dean, 75, passed away unexpectedly Saturday morning August 26, 2023.

He was born November 30, 1947, in Youngstown, a son of the late Paul and Anna DeBald Dean.

He married the love of his life Sue McKeown Dean, on the 20 of November 1993 at Saint Columba Cathedral.

He graduated from Youngstown State University with a degree in political science.

Phil then served as a parole officer for the state of Ohio for over 30 years at the adult parole authority.

After retiring in 2008, Phil joined the Knights of Columbus Saint Charles Council 11915 and the Msgr. Lettau Assembly 2596, where he held many offices and was selected as Knight of the year twice amongst his peers. He was a very active parishioner of Saint Charles parish for nearly 40 years.

Phil and his wife loved traveling extensively and making great memories at their cottage in Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania.

Phil is survived by his wife, Sue (McKeown), sister Gail (Joe) Bartholomew, daughter Juliana Dean, brothers and sisters-in-law, John and Sally Freaney, Jim and Denise McKeown, several nieces and nephews, and many lifelong friends.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home 4700 Martket St. Boardman.

Saturday morning September 2, 2023, at St. Charles Church from 10:00 to 10:50 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial held at 11:00 a.m., celebrated by Very Rev. Msgr. John A. Zuraw.

Material tributes can be made in Philip’s memory to St. Charles Church 7345 Westview Dr. Boardman, Ohio 44512.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market St. Boardman.

Family and friends of Phil may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to leave condolences for the Dean family.

