John P. Bobby Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John P. Bobby, Jr., 85, passed away peacefully, Sunday, December 15, 2019, at the Hospice House, with his family at his side.

John was born December 8, 1934, son of John P. and Helen Ferenchak Bobby, Sr. and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from Wilson High School, he belonged to the first Catholic Slovak union and the Slovak Catholic Sokol, he served in the United States Army.

John Then worked at Wean United, then Park Vista in Youngstown.

John was a devout Catholic, he belonged to St. Dominic Church. He prayed the rosary for a different person every day. He went to daily mass at St. Dominic Church as well as St. Matthias.

He was an avid golfer and belonged to several leagues, he liked football and baseball and was an Ohio State and YSU fan.

John enjoyed the simple Life; sitting outside, grilling, feeding the birds and day trips in the car. He was gentle, patient man with a good heart and good sense of humor.

He leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Kim Bobby of Boardman; sister, Isabelle Walko of Poland; brother, Jim (Jackie) Bobby of Poland and sister, Jane Baran of Austin, Texas, plus several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Joyce, whom he married February 16, 1963, sadly she passed April 2, 2005; his brothers, Gerald, William and sister, Geraldine.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at the Fox Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman.

Prayers will be 9:30 am. Wednesday morning, December 18, at the Fox Funeral Home, followed by Mass of Christian burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Church, 77 E. Lucius Avenue, Youngstown.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.

