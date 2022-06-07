YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John McBride Sheridan, 86, passed away peacefully in the early hours of Monday, June 6 surrounded by his loving family.

John was born April 23, 1936, in Youngstown and remained a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley. He was the second son of the late Robert Francis and Lucille McBride Sheridan.

John attended Saint Edward’s and Saint Joseph’s parochial schools and was a 1955 graduate of Ursuline High School. He was an active alumnus of Ursuline, serving on the steering committees for each of his class reunions.

John worked for 41 years in the grocery retail industry, most notably with The Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company, Golden Dawn Foods and the Peter J. Schmitt Company. After entering semi-retirement in 1992, John found his second calling at the Edward J. Fox Funeral Home, where he remained a beloved fixture for over thirty years. He will be fondly remembered by his colleagues, as well as the families he served in their time of grief.

John was a longtime parishioner of Saint Patrick Church and was a practicing member of the Knights of Columbus, Division 274. He regularly volunteered on the Monday Night Crew at the Youngstown Dorothy Day House.

Immensely proud of his Irish-Catholic heritage, John was a charter member of the Mahoning Valley Gaelic Society, receiving the Gael of the Year Award in 1980. He volunteered on the planning committee of the Mahoning Valley Saint Patrick’s Day parade every year since its founding and in 2007 received the Bill Ockerman Award for Outstanding Contributions to the parade. In 2012, John was granted the honor of serving as the parade’s Grand Marshal, proudly walking the entire route. In 2013, he was named Irish Man of the Year by the Ancient Order of Hibernians of Mahoning County, Division 6. John was a proud sponsor of the Mahoning Valley Ulster Project, which links Northern Ireland teens with host families in the United States during times of unrest.

John is survived by his beloved wife, Mary; his daughters, Mary Kathleen (Dennis) Abboud of Naperville, Illinois and Susan (Thomas) Eich of Boardman; his grandchildren, Thomas (Jessica) Eich, Jr., John (Devon) Eich, Dennis (Jenna) Abboud, Jr. and Caroline Abboud; great-grandchildren, Owen, Nora and Declan Eich and siblings, Nora Mae Larson and Michael (Judy) Sheridan. He also leaves several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

John had many friends, though he especially cherished his lifelong relationship with Sue and Jerry Williams.

In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his siblings, Robert (Rita) Sheridan and Mary Theresa (P.E.) Burrows, as well as his brother-in-law, David Larson.

John’s family is grateful for the love and support shown to them over the past few months.

Friends and family may call on Thursday, June 9, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by his great-nephew, The Very Reverend John Sheridan and con celebrated by Reverend Kevin Peters, Friday, June 10 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Patrick Church, 1420 Oak Hill Avenue, Youngstown.

He will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any material contributions be made in John’s memory to Saint Patrick Church, 1420 Oak Hill Avenue, Youngstown, or to the Dorothy Day House, 620 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 8 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.