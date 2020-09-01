John L. Ferraro, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John L. Ferraro, Jr., passed away unexpectedly Sunday morning, August 30, 2020 at his home.

John was born November 24, 1938 in Youngstown, a son of John L., Sr. and Ann Rockney Ferraro.

He was a 1956 graduate of Chaney High School.

His working career started at the U.S. Steel Ohio Works, he finished at RMI Titanium in Niles as the General Foreman, retiring in 2001. After retirement, John worked part time in the pro shop at Mill Creek Golf Course.

He was a member of St. Charles Church and enjoyed bowling, golfing and going on fishing trips to Canada. John was a family man who enjoyed spending as much time with his family, especially his grandchildren as he possibly could.

His first wife, the former Donna Jean Rosta, whom he married September 10, 1960, passed away May 18, 1996.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, the former Ali “Alice” Stopnick, whom he married June 24, 2000; sons, Tony (Martina) Ferraro and John Ferraro; daughter, Michelle (Robert) Babik; sister, Linda (Nick) Pacura; grandchildren, Lindsey Ferraro, Ryan Babik, Anthony Ferraro, Jesse Ferraro, Eric Ferraro, Joey Ferraro, Sarah Ferraro and Elizabeth Ferraro and one great-granddaughter, Bonnie Jean.

Along with his parents and first wife, John is preceded in death by a sister, Judith Piper.

Calling hours are private, there is a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated by Rev. Philip Rogers at 11:00 a.m. Friday September 4, 2020 at St. Charles Church, which is open to the public.

Attending the Mass will require wearing of a mask and that all social distancing guidelines are to be observed.

Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery.

Material tributes can be made in John’s memory to St. Charles Church, 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman, OH 44512.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John L. Ferraro, Jr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 2 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

