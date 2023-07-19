BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Joseph Ferraro, 60, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 14, 2023, with his loving family by his side after a long courageous battle with cancer.

John was born March 16, 1963, in Youngstown, Ohio. He was the son of the late John L. Ferraro Jr. and Donna J. (Rosta) Ferraro.

He graduated from Boardman High School in 1981. John attended Youngstown State University, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice.

The majority of his working career was with the State of Ohio, Adult Parole Authority as a Parole Officer.

John enjoyed many things, such as, attending car shows with his son, driving his sports cars, cheering on the Ohio State Buckeyes, cooking for his children and cooking chicken for his favorite dogs, Trixie and Benny. John also bowled for many years and achieved a perfect 300 game. John’s greatest joy in life was spending time with his family and helping his children.

Those left to cherish his wonderful and precious memory include his daughter, Lindsey Ferraro and son Eric Ferraro; brother, Tony (Martina) Ferraro; sister, Michelle (Bob) Babik; former wife, Debbie Ferraro; his father’s second wife, Ali (Alice) Ferraro; his aunt, Linda (Nick) Pacura; nephews, Ryan Babik, Anthony (Alyssa) Ferraro, Jesse Ferraro and Joey Ferraro; nieces, Sarah Ferraro and Elizabeth Ferraro; great-nephew, Miles Ferraro; great-niece, Bonnie Ferraro and grand puppy, Trixie.

Family and Friends may call from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Sunday, July 23, 2023 at the Fox Funeral Home. There will be a funeral service to follow at 3:00 p.m.

Material tributes can be made in John’s memory to Sanctuary Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Building 8, Canfield, OH 44406.

John’s family wishes to thank the entire staff at Sanctuary Hospice for their kindness and compassionate care that John received.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 20 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.