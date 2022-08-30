YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John “Jack” Young, passed away on August 29, 2022, at Select Specialty

He was born on October 19, 1954, in Youngstown, the son of Joseph and Jane Wilkins Young.

He graduated from Wilson High School, class of 1972.



John was a veteran of the Navy, and a stationary engineer presently working at Cleveland Cliffs.

He was a lover of steam engines, “useless” trivia, and his family, including his dog, Chole.

John was a member of the Masonic Temple in Poland and served two terms as Master of Poland lodge.

Affectionately remembered by, the love of his life, his wife of 45 years, Kathi Wanamaker Young, three daughters: Stephanie (Michael) Vagas, Jaclyn Young and Theresa Borosky, and six grandchildren: Jacob, Kayleigh, Katelyn, Dominic, Nathan and Landon.

His sisters Jean (Cal) Veauthier and Jane Stilson, and many nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Joseph Young, his sister-in-law Karen Wanamaker Watson and brother-in-law Dominic Galletta.

Family and friends will be received Thursday September 1, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Fox Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday September 2, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family Parish 2729 Center Rd. Poland, celebrated by Rev. Martin Celuch.

Material tributes in John’s name can be made to the Amvets Veterans Organization 305 Elm St. Struthers, OH 44471.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman, Ohio 44512.

Family and friends of John may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to leave condolences for the Young family.

