YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Surrounded by his loving family, John “Jack” William Metzger, 90, peacefully entered his eternal rest, April 1, 2023.

Jack was born February 19,1933 in Marion, Ohio and grew up in Youngstown. He was the son of the late Walter Peter and Catherine “Katie” Ann Quinn – Metzger.

At the age of 17, affectionately known to his family as “Jackie” enlisted in the United States Navy. He served 4 years on the USS Missouri as a deck hand during the Korean War. He was awarded the National Defense, Korean, United Nation, and China Service Medals.

On May 31,1958 at the age of 25, he married the love of his life, Elizabeth Jeanne “Betty” Moltchan Metzger, at St Nicholas Parish in Struthers. Both would agree, their biggest life accomplishment was raising their eight children, and their love for children extended in their advocacy efforts with Right to Life.

Jack was employed by one of the leading employers of Youngstown, Arowquip, the Republic Rubber company, for 27 years. The plant closed in 1989. After the plant closed, a true entrepreneur, Jack worked for himself as a “Jack” of all trades, as well as a successful distributor of Amway. Jack tributed his father, who taught him to be a handyman. There was nothing Jack could not fix and there was not a person he would not help. By trade, an electrician, but also a master in plumbing, building, painting, drywall, designing, etc. Jack also specialized in the area of Durable Medical Equipment and worked for (Foley) Family Home Medical & Healthcare Solutions. Jack’s work ethic was stellar and one of his many life mottos reflected a hard work standard as foundational for a life of purpose and happiness.

A man of few words, Jack was simple, strong, observant, smart and practical. He was an honorable Catholic, family-man, and his “fix-it” mentality transcended as a wise, unassuming, and witty friend. In 1953 Jack had a personal encounter with Jesus Christ during a Catholic Cursillo that changed his life of faith forever. Above all else, Jack was humble. A true example of a Godly man. Daily, he attended St. Dominic’s mass celebrating his devotion to God and also had a true love for praying the rosary.

Jack had many interests, including: a passion for all music. He especially loved old country, gospel, and everything in between from Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson and Celine Dion. He daily listened to talk radio and enjoyed Dan Rivers, and the late Rush Limbaugh, as well as Ron Verb. He followed the stock market, loved to read history, westerns, and biographies, reading up to 5-8 books weekly. He loved Newsmax, Politics, Heartland, Reelz TV, This Old House, PBS, and movies. He loved spending time with his children. He enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, specifically tomatoes and planting trees. He was a member of the Arbor Society. Jack was a collector, and there was a purpose in everything he collected.

He will be greatly missed by his loving family, Mary Elizabeth Lynn, Sandra Marie (Bryan) Havlin, Robert John (Marybeth) Metzger, Maureen Ann (Charlie) McQuillan, Christine Marie Metzger, Joseph Peter (Tara) Metzger, Paul Thomas (Jubal) Metzger-Smith, James William (Angela) Metzger. His surviving sister Barbara Jean (Don) Myers, brother (and best friend) David Allen (Shirley) Metzger, and brother-in-law, Pete Bolon. Grandchildren; Sarah (Cal) Bartol, John (Laura) Lynn, Amelia (Tyler) Ralston, Luke Metzger, and Ben Metzger. Great-grandchildren: Betty Rose Bartol, Millie Rae Lynn, Elizabeth Rae Ralston and Evelynn Mae Ralston. And many nieces, nephews and friends who adored him.

Besides his loving wife Betty Jeanne, he was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Francis Joseph Metzger and Bobbie Metzger, sisters, Cathleene Marie Capone, Patty Joan Baker, Margie Mary Bolan and Mary Agnes Hayes, and son-in-law, Christopher McCarty.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Sheila and AJ Gerlick. Their incredible support has been sustaining. The family also would like to acknowledge and thank the exceptional ministry staff: Tanisha, Megan, Dina, Joann, Georgia, Amber, Tammy, Dr. Eddy and the entire Hospice of the Valley, staff.

