John “Jack” L. Eagan, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John L. “Jack” Eagan, 72, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019, at his residence.

Jack was born June 12, 1947, in Youngstown, son of Hubert M. and Mary Kathryn Mahoney Eagan; he was lifelong area resident.

Upon graduating in 1965 from Ursuline High School Jack enlisted in the United Sates Air Force, during Vietnam War, serving four years and was honorably discharged.

Jack returned from serving his country and worked ten years for Youngstown Steel Door. He then worked 34 years for General Motors, retiring in 2016.

Jack was of Catholic faith, was a member of the Catholic War Veterans, post 1292, for several years.

He was a faithful fan to the Cleveland Browns and Indians his whole life. Jack enjoyed NASCAR and golfing but especially loved spending time with his family and friends.

Jack leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Kathleen Chizmar Eagan, whom he finally married after being together since 1994 on February 27, 2012 and his daughter, Kerrie Ann (Christopher) Rybicki of Howland. He also leaves his sisters, Patricia L. Elmo of Boardman, Pamela J. (Vern) Sebbio of Canfield and Sheila A. Adsit of Boardman; daughter-in-law, Jodi Knutti Barber of Bellevue, Ohio; his three grandchildren, Gavin Rybicki, Ryleigh Knutti and Addison Rybicki; three brothers-in-law, Marty, Jerry (Joann), Bob (Marykay) Chizmar and four nephews, Lance and Craig Elmo, Brett (Amber) and Kyle (Elizabeth) Sebbio.

Besides his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his first wife, Rose Marie Hlinka Eagan, she passed in 1983; his son, James Knutti, Jr., who passed in 2012; brother-in-law, Jim Adsit and twin granddaughters, Madalyn and Miranda.

In lieu of flowers Jacks family has requested material tributes be given in his memory to Catholic War Vets Post 1292, 609 Steel Street, Youngstown, OH 44509.

Family and friends may call from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. Saturday November 16, 2019 at Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 16 at the funeral home, officiated by Rev. John Jerek from Our Lady of Sorrows Parish.

