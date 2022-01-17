WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John “Jack” J. Doran, 86 of Warren passed away peacefully Friday, January 14, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Jack was born in Youngstown on November 12, 1935, son of Rose M. Kennedy Rothgibb and was a lifelong area resident.

Jack attended St. Patrick’s grade school and graduated from South High School.

During his younger years, Jack worked at the former McKelvey’s department store as a buyer and selling menswear, he was instrumental in opening McKelvey’s loft and worked for a while as a tailor. His career also included time at J.C. Penny in Eastwood and Southern Park Malls, as well as the former Hartzell’s Rose & Sons Inc.

Jack was a Boy Scout, earning the rank of Eagle Scout.

He joined St. Patrick Church in Youngstown in 1942, he took great pride in serving as head usher, especially during funerals and other special occasions. Jack was the church ambassador serving as its historian and gave tours of St. Patrick Church for many years.

Memorial tributes in Jack memory can be made to his beloved St. Patrick’s Church, 1420 Oak Hill Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44507.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:45 a.m. Thursday, January 20 at St. Patrick Church, 1420 Oak Hill Avenue, Youngstown, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 p.m. celebrated by Rev. Kevin Peters.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

