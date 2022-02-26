BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John B. “Jack” Hall passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, with his family lovingly by his side.

He was born on October 20th, 1937, to Jesse B and Rita McDonald Hall.

Jack was a 1956 graduate of Boardman High School where he played football and held long standing track records.

Jack was senior prom king and was known for his crew cut and baby blue eyes and “being one of the boys” in school.

Jack and Noreen McGuire were married October 18, 1958.

He worked as a lithographer at Sherwin Williams/US Can for 39 years before retiring in 1999.

Jack enjoyed camping and was an avid fisherman. He shared his pastime of fishing for walleye with his wife and family on Lake Erie frequently.

Jack is now together again with his wife, Noreen and his parents who preceded him in death.

He leaves behind his brother, Thomas (Mary Jane) Hall; his daughter, Deborah A. Hall (Rich Crom) of Berlin Center and two sons, Jeff B. Hall of North Ridgeville and Mark A. Hall of McDonald. Jack was a loving grandfather to five granddaughters, Jessica (Patrick) Gray, Melissa (James) Libert, Dawn (Jeff Feuerwerker) Niehorster, Amanda (Ryan) Pauken and Sonia Humphrey. He also leaves behind seven great-grandchildren.

Friends and family may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Monday, February 28, 2022 at the Fox Funeral Home in Boardman with services following at 1:00 p.m. celebrated by Reverend Edward P. Noga.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.

Jack’s family requests that in lieu of flowers, material tributes to be donated to the Hospice of the Valley 5190 Market St Boardman, OH 44512.

