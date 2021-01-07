John J. Young, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John J. Young, age 70, of Poland, Ohio passed away on Sunday, January 3, 2021.

He was born on January 22, 1950, in Youngstown, Ohio to Claire (Reilly) and Charles Young. John was the youngest of four children and a direct descendant of Daniel Sheehy, the first permanent settler of Youngstown, Ohio.

He was a proud 1968 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School and a life-long educator in the Mahoning Valley.

He married Marguerite Chianese, his high school sweetheart, on November 24, 1972 and was the father of five children.

After high school, John went on to receive a Bachelor’s Degree in Education and a Master’s Degree in Administration, both from Youngstown State University.

Upon graduation, he started a 47-year career in education at St. Dominic’s School on the south side of Youngstown, where he attended grade school. After one short year, he was afforded an opportunity to further his career within the Brookfield School District where he worked as a teacher, coach and principal for decades. After leaving the Brookfield school system in the mid-’90s, he worked for the TCESC (Trumbull County Educational Service Center), before returning to the administrative role in the Liberty School District, where he served as the Liberty High School Principal for 16 years, after leaving Liberty he returned to his alma mater Cardinal Mooney High School as the principal in 2011. John ended his career in the West Branch School district as an assistant middle school principal. Whether a Warrior (Brookfield or West Branch), a Leopard, or a Cardinal, John truly loved the community and especially the faculty/staff and students he served. John was rooted in his faith and truly believed in the value of education and shaping young minds. By doing so he has given many students and staff every opportunity to succeed.

John was truly loved by all and knew no stranger. Large gatherings of both family and friends made him the happiest, and he thoroughly enjoyed entertaining poolside, at the lake, or on the holidays, and was a master of the grill. He was a champion of many causes and was always willing to help those in need. In addition to entertaining, he loved photography and grew his hobby into a career. John started with wedding and senior pictures and eventually grew his business to include holiday photos at several shopping malls and kiddie train rides. Although he spent most of the time behind the camera capturing life’s most momentous occasions, he also enjoyed celebrating them and was most proud of his family, neighbors and friend’s many accomplishments and milestones.

His generosity was truly known by all and his love for sports lead him to the realms of coaching, where he had the opportunity to coach and mentor young men and teach the value of sports, dedication, and being part of a team. Additionally, he coached on both the Cardinal Mooney (1973) & Brookfield Warrior (1978) State Champion teams and was a diehard San Francisco 49ers fan!

He leaves behind his loving wife, Marguerite Young of Poland Ohio; his five children, Guy (Lisa) Young of Boardman, John (Ashleigh) Young of Poland, Reid Young of Lake Milton, Doreen (Steve) Holtz of Poland and Dan (Amy) Young of Strongsville. Not a day went by without John expressing his love and excitement for his 11 grandchildren, Guy, Charlie and Patrick Young, Steven, Dominic, Vincent and Anthony Holtz, Lilyana and John Young, Lucas and Riley Young. He is also leaving behind his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Doreen and Mike DeMarco of Canfield and his sister-in-law, Margaret Young of Naples Florida; eight nieces and nephews including Brigette Bauer, Chuck (Ramsey Grey) Young, Marcy (David) Adamy, Bobby Benish, Kathy (Gary) Paull, Mary Beth Benish and Michael DeMarco, in addition to seven great-nieces and nephews and numerous family friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Claire (Reilly) and Charles Young; in-laws, Dora (DeNiro) and Guy “Skeets” Chianese; his sister, Mary Virginia (Ed) Benish; his brother, Charlie “Teddy” Young and sister, Carol (Bob) Carpenter.

Due to our current health crisis COVID-19, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held in his honor on Saturday, January 9, at St. Columba Cathedral in Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to honor John’s memory through donations to the John J. Young Memorial Scholarship Fund which can be sent to Guy Young, 8068 Glenwood Avenue, Boardman, OH 44512.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 8 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.