John J. Kiraly, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John J. Kiraly, 87, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Austinwoods Health Care, with his loving family by his side.

John was born August 24, 1932 in Youngstown, son of Stephen and Elizabeth Kardos Kiraly, he was a lifelong area resident.

John had enlisted in the United States Army on September 7, 1949 in Canton, Ohio and served his country for three years as a Radio Operator during the Korean War. He received the Good Conduct Medal and Occupation Medal, plus the Korean Service Medal with three Bronze Stars. He was honorably discharged on November 4, 1952.

John married Agnes Viola Colla on June 2, 1956 at St. Dominic Church in Youngstown. They were among the first couples to be married at Saint Dominic Church. They were married for 62 years until Agnes passed July 24, 2018.

The couple settled on the south side where they began raising their family. John was a Tool & Die Maker; he was owner and operator of King Tool and Manufacturing along with his wife for over 40 years until retiring.

John could often be seen with a tackle box in his hand going fishing, he loved to be on the water and was an avid outdoorsman.

John and his wife moved to Canfield and attended St. Michaels Church; he was also a longtime patron at the St. George Croatian Center.

John leaves to cherish his memory his children, Stephen (Debra) Kiraly of Lynch Station, Virginia, April (Rick) Milanek of Boardman, Simone (John) Sinclair of Canfield and Angela Kiraly – Logan of Cincinnati; his grandchildren, Adam (Hayley), John (Krysta), Jessica Kiraly, Nichole (Seth) Wilkinson, Angela (B.J.) Montgomery, Jeffrey Sinclair and Anna Marie and Zoe Logan and his great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Olivia, Weylan, Leah, Luke, Jaxon, Lily and Zeke.

John is also survived by his sister, Julia Taylor of North Lima; brothers, Mike Kiraly of Lowellville, George (Dorothy) Kiraly of Youngstown and Joseph (Peggy) Kiraly of Austintown and sister-in-law, Irene Kiraly of Youngstown.

Besides his parents and his wife John was preceded in death by his brother, Steve Kiraly; sister-in-law, Mary Kiraly and brother-in-law, Joseph Taylor.

Due to our current health crisis a private service was held for the family on Saturday June 27, 2020, officiated by Deacon Richard Milanek at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

The family has requested material tributes be given to Amvets.

Arrangements are being handled by Fox Funeral Home.

