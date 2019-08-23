John J. Burke, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John J. Burke, Sr., born on March 28, 1928, son of the late Sylvester and Catherine Woods Burke, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019, with his family by his side. He was 91.

John was born in Newark, New Jersey and was a graduate of Ursuline High School, Class of 1946.

John served in the United States Army from October 5, 1946-March 24, 1948, serving in the Korean Theatre.

John was the beloved husband of Nancy Rouan Burke, married on June 10, 1950, 69 years ago.

He was the father of Peg Wynn (Craig Wynn), Eileen Kosta (Bill Kosta) and John J. Burke, Jr. (Terry Burke); grandfather of Joan Kosta, Brian Wynn (Lindsey Morrone), Colleen Kosta (John Shorts), Maggie Wynn, Christine Burke (Adam Holtzman), John J. Burke III and great-grandfather of Jacob Wynn.

John is survived by his brother, George Burke and preceded in death by his siblings, Ann Marie, Leo, Ed, Tom and Regina. He is survived by many nieces and nephews.

John started working as an apprentice machinist in 1953 at McKay Machinery, located on Rayan Avenue; McKay eventually merged with Wean United and he retired from Wean United in 1983.

John’s many interests included a love of sailing throughout his life; he began to sail at Lake Newport, sailed at Pymatuning lake, Lake Erie, Chesapeake Bay, San Francisco Bay, the Gulf of Mexico and Mosquito Lake, winning races and teaching old and new sailors just how to catch a breeze.

John loved long, early morning walks on the beach in Fort Myers Beach and beautiful sunsets on the Gulf of Mexico. He is still well known as Uncle John at many Florida Key establishments.

Consistent with his Irish heritage, he loved singing in a Barbershop Quartet, participating in all of the church choirs, including being choir director and cantor at St. Edwards. John served as Eucharistic Minister for St. Edwards, serving the North Side Hospital, St. Elizabeth hospital and the homebound.

He had many passions, including a love of antique cars, especially Ford Thunderbirds.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in John’s name to the Music Dept at Ursuline High School.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019, at 12:00 Noon, at St. Edward’s Church, celebrated by Father Joseph Witmer.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019, from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m., at St. Edward’s Church, 240 Tod Lane Youngstown and on Monday, August 26, prior to the service, from 11:00 – 11:50 a.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman. Family and friends may visit foxfuneralhome.org to send condolences.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 26 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.