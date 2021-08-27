John H. “Jack” Durkin, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John H. “Jack” Durkin, 93, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, August 24, 2021.

He was born February 23, 1928, in Struthers, a son of Edward Durkin and Ann Ferguson Denmeade.

After graduating in 1946 from Boardman High School, Jack attended Youngstown College.

He worked in the maintenance departments of the Youngstown Sheet & Tube and General Fireproofing.

Jack had a beautiful voice and enjoyed singing in the men’s choir at St. Luke Church. While at St. Luke’s, Jack also coached the girls, basketball team.

His wife, the former Ann Bator, whom he married November 20, 1948, passed away January 10, 1990.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Jacquelyn Scarnecchia of Youngstown, Kathleen Elliot of North Lima, Linda (John) Bradley of Girard, Laura Rucci of Struthers, John (Heidi) Durkin, Jr. of Phoenix, Arizona, Brian (Beth) Durkin of Poland and Mary Beth (Rick) Mershimer of New Middletown; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Along with his parents and wife, Jack is preceded in death by a grandson, Nicholas Rucci; son-in-law, Nicholas Rucci and a half-brother, Allen Denmeade.

Private funeral services were officiated by Deacon Paul Lisko at the Fox Funeral Home, followed by interment at Lake Park Cemetery.

Family and friends of John may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to leave condolences for the Durkin family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 29, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.