YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John E. Metzinger passed peacefully Saturday morning, January 28, 2023, at the Inn at Christine Valley, surrounded by family.

John was born March 3, 1927, in Youngstown, the son of the late Joseph and Bertha Farrell Metzinger; he was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from Ursuline High School, Class of 1945 and soon after enlisted in the United States Army.

John married the love of his life Joanne A. Cleary on February 13, 1953; sadly, she passed away July 27, 2009, after celebrating 55 years together.

He was a devout Catholic and was a parishioner of St. Christine Church for over 65 years.

John was the Postmaster for the Youngstown Postal Service and retired in 1983.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, seven sons, Joseph (Kim) Metzinger of Youngstown, John (Donna) Metzinger of Boardman, James Metzinger of Canfield, Thomas (Vinetta) Metzinger of Austintown, Robert (Shelly) Metzinger of Columbiana, Michael (Jona) Metzinger of Elyria, Ohio, William (Dawn) Metzinger of Poland and three daughters, Joan (Frank) Koltonski of Fuquay Varina, North Carolina, Mary Ann (John) James of Midlothian, Virginia, Patty (Mark) Billec of Canfield and Pamela Smith of Boardman. He also leaves 23 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Metzinger; sister Anna Rose McNally and a great granddaughter, Emily Sue Koltonski.

John’s family would like to thank Dr. Koval, and Diane and Ed Reese, plus the staff at the Inn at Christine Valley for the love and compassion shown towards their father.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Christine Church, 3165 South Schenley Avenue, Youngstown, celebrated by Reverend John Jerek.

Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery, where John will be laid to rest next to his wife, Joanne.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to St. Christine Church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

