John D. Myers, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John D. Myers, 87, of Poland passed away on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Mercy Health, following a short Illness.

John was born March 7, 1934, in Youngstown son of the late Carl and Agnes O’Neill Myers.

He was a lifelong resident of Struthers, during his last several years, he resided at Assumption Nursing Home.

John was a 1952 graduate of Ursuline High School and Youngstown State University.

He entered the Army and served his country until being honorably discharged February of 1963.

John worked at Youngstown Sheet & Tube in the mill and then in the pricing department. John was a member at St. Nicholas Church and was an avid water skier spending many summer weekends at Lake Milton and Lake Shenango. He was a commodore of the Lake Milton Boat club in 1986.

John was the life of family parties, being well-known for his rendition of “Blueberry Hill”.

John leaves to cherish his memory his wife, the former Nadyne Perry, whom he married November 28, 1970; son, Dr. Michael J. (Dr. Jessica Hope) Myers; brothers-in-law, Leo Gratz, William Kerr and Joseph (Nancy) Perry; grandchildren, Julius Morgan Myers, Colette Myers, Vivian Myers and Hunter Michael Myers; multiple nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents John was preceded in death by his brother, Carl Myers and two sisters, Mary Agnes Gratz and Marylou Kerr.

John’s family has requested that material tributes be given to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Mahoning Valley, 2805 Salt Springs Road, Youngstown, OH 44509.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m., celebrated by Rev. Marion Babjak, on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Christ our Savior Parish, St. Nicholas Church.

Due to our current health crisis, we are asking everyone in attendance to please wear a face mask and to maintain all social distancing guidelines mandated by the state. 6-feet apart and not to linger, thank you.

John was laid to rest privately Friday, May 28, 2021 at Green Haven Memorial Gardens with Military Honors.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio.

Family and friends of John may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to leave condolences for the Myers family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John D. Myers, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 31 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.