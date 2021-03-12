John Buday, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Buday, 89, passed away peacefully at his daughter’s house surrounded by his family on March 5, 2021 after a courageous battle with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

John was born on October 8, 1931, the son of John and Marie (Strednak) Buday. John grew up in Lansingville on the south side of Youngstown.

He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1950 and began working at Republic Steel as a laborer and retired in 1984 as Supervisor of the Tool and Die Department.

He was a member of Local Union 1331 and the Mahoning Valley Management Association. He also worked in maintenance at St. Matthias and Stambaugh Home Improvement.

He was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Sorrows (St. Matthias) Parish where he served as a Councilman and was a founding member of the men’s choir. He was also a member of the Holy Name Society where he served as treasurer and president. At the church he served on the New Year’s Eve Dinner Dance Committee for 25 years, which he looked forward to every year. Along with his brother, Ed Buday, he helped decorate the church for Christmas and Easter.

He was member of the Nocturnal Adoration Society at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica for 24 years.

John was blessed to travel on a pilgrimage to Medjugorje, Yugoslavia, the site of Marian apparitions.

On May 10, 1958 he married the girl next door, Rosalie Chismar and together they raised their two loving daughters, Gretchen and Stephanie.

John was deeply devoted to the Lord and his family. He loved cooking, baking Christmas cookies and kolachi, coloring Easter eggs with his grandchildren, annual vacation with family to the shore, listening to polkas on the radio, working in the yard, going to Mass on Sundays, attending school and sports functions for the grandkids and especially loved being with family. Every year, he always looked forward to the grandkids helping him to select the biggest, grandest, most spectacular Christmas tree and decorating it.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his brothers, Matt, Frank, Ed, infant Stephen and sisters Doris and Marie.

John leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Rosalie; daughters, Stephanie Buday of Aurora, Colorado and Gretchen (John) Kuhns of Canfield; grandsons, Tom and Michael; granddaughters, Mary and Sarah; brother, Robert Buday of Boardman and sister, Loretta Wiles of Cleveland and numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to the Covid-19, a private family Funeral Mass was held on Thursday morning, March 11 at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, celebrated by Rev. John Jerek and con-celebrated by Rev. Vincent DeLucia.

A Memorial Mass and picnic to celebrate John’s life will be held on a date to be announced.

Memorial tributes may take the form of donations in John’s name to Our Lady of Sorrows Parish Building Fund.

Interment was at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements were handled by the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman. Family and friends of John may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to send condolences to the Buday Family.

