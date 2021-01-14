Joel D. Losco, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joel D. Losco, 36, passed at his residence on Sunday, January 3, 2021.

He was born March 15, 1984 in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, son of Joseph Daniel and Rose McIntosh Losco, he has been lifelong area resident.

Joel graduated from Boardman High School.

After graduation, he started working at General Motors Lordstown Plant for several years. He worked as the supervisor of professional maintenance for TTM technologies, then JCC community Center and recently had been working maintenance at Kohl’s Department Store.

Joel leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Rose Losco of Canfield; his stepsiblings, Christopher, Wally, Danny and Carla and friend, Kate McAllen.He also leaves several aunts and uncles and cousins, plus friends from his places of employment.

Besides both sets of grandparents he was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Daniel Losco, who passed in 2014.

Private services were held Thursday, January 7, 2021 at the Fox Funeral Home followed by entombment next to his father at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joel D. Losco, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 15 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.