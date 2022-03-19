BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne (Torello) Shutrump, passed on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

She was the daughter of the late Theresa (Briganti) Torello and Chester Torello, of Boardman, Ohio.

A lifelong resident of Boardman, she graduated from Boardman High School.

She then attended and graduated from The Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Dental Hygiene, where she graduated with honors at the top of her class. She also did graduate work at Youngstown State University.

While at OSU, Joanne was a member of the Delta Delta Delta social sorority and Sigma Phi Alpha National Honor Society.

Professionally, she was employed in several local dental practices until she joined Forum Health where she practiced dental hygiene until retiring in 2004. She was named to Cambridge Who’s Who among dental health professionals in 2007. During Dental Health month in the local school systems, Joanne helped develop and implement dental hygiene programs where she educated children on the importance of dental care and hygiene.

Joanne had many interests during her lifetime. She belonged to two golf leagues, served as President of Delta Delta Delta Alumnae of Youngstown, was President of Boardman High School PTA and was an animal activist, who rescued many cats and fostered them until she found loving homes for them. In her later years and until her death, Joanne enjoyed participating in the Silver Sneakers physical fitness programs at the Ursuline Mother House and the YMCA.

Joanne also loved her church, St. Charles, where she was an active member and served as a Eucharistic Minister, President of the Ladies Guild until her death and was on the St. Charles Library Committee, where she published numerous book reviews. She was a woman of faith and devoted to Our Lord.

Joanne volunteered her time and support to many causes during her lifetime. She was an active environmentalist and donated her time to many political causes including humanitarian aid, animal rights and social justice. She was a volunteer at Fellows Riverside Gardens, Angels for Animals and was a friend of the Butler Institute of Art.

Joanne also was active with and donated her time and support to many charities including Animal Charity Humane Society of Boardman. She was a lifelong member of the Saxon Club of Youngstown. She was a past member of Ballet Western Reserve and great supporter of the Youngstown Symphony and many Arts programs.

However, her greatest love was for her family and she enjoyed visiting them during the winter months in both Charleston, South Carolina and the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

Joanne leaves three daughters, Mary Jill (John) Lettieri of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, Beth Shutrump and Heidi Hartwig of Charleston, South Carolina and two grandchildren, Isabella Lettieri and Joey Lettieri.

Besides her deceased parents and a sister, Louise Buchman, she leaves two nieces.

Any tributes can be made to St. Charles Parish or the Joanne Shutrump Memorial fund through Animal Charity Humane Society of Boardman, Animal Charity of Ohio, Inc.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Charles Church on Thursday, March 24, at 11:00 a.m. celebrated by Reverend Philip Rogers.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street Boardman, OH 44512.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 21 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.