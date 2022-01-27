YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne P. Kelly passed on Tuesday January 25, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Columbus.

Joanne was born February 2, 1929, in Youngstown, to John and Dolly Jacobs.

She was a lifelong area resident who graduated from South High School.

She worked her younger years at her family’s restaurant, the original B&O Station.

From there she went on to marry the love of her life Thomas P. Kelly. She worked a few years at the courthouse before taking time to raise her family.

After her children got old enough, she finished her career at Burlington Coat Factory where she retired from in her late 70’s.

Joanne has a passion for life and a willingness to take care of people from family, friends, to even strangers. She has instilled those qualities into her own children and grandchildren.

Her death will be sadly mourned by her daughters Kristen (Jacob) Butler, Kimberly (fiancé Dustin Sellers), and her nine grandchildren, Jacob, Addison, Alana, Alexis, Abigail, Allyson, Aubrey, Jonathan (Andrea) Josh (Carrie).

She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years and her son John J. Kelly. Joanne will also be reunited in heaven with her brother John Jacobs and two sisters Julia Moschella, Jeannie Dellick and an Uncle Albert Jacobs, who she was very close to.

Family and friends may call on Sunday January 30, 2022, at the Fox Funeral Home from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Prayers will be at the Fox Funeral Home at 10:30 a.m. Monday morning January 31, 2022, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Christine Church 3165 S. Schenley Ave. Youngstown, celebrated by Rev. John Jerek. Interment will take place at Belmont Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman, Ohio 44512.

Family and friends may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to leave condolences for the family.

