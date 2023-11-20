YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne Mary Cicciarello, 87, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 16, 2023, at the Pearl of Ft. Mill in Ft. Mill, South Carolina.

Joanne was born on May 28, 1936, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Ralph and Mary (Catonzarret) Mack. Joanne lived in Boardman for most of her life and moved to Ft. Mill in 2008.

She was a 1954 graduate of Ursuline High School in Youngstown.

Joanne was a devoted member of St. Dominic’s Church.

She worked at Truscon after high school prior to marrying Frank Cicciarello in 1961. She was a long-time volunteer at the board of elections and had various part-time jobs while raising her family.

Joanne enjoyed music, gardening, cooking, playing cards and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her son, Frank Cicciarello, Jr. (Carrie); daughters, Chris Cicciarello, Lorraine Rudiak (Jerry), Lisa Andrews (Ryan) and Suzanne Rufh (Robert), as well as her grandchildren, Claire Cicciarello, Sam Cicciarello, Olivia Brown (Rudiak), Gabby Rudiak, Grace Rudiak, Jerry Rudiak, Jr., Iris Andrews, Maria Andrews, Nathan Rufh, Evan Rufh and Anna Rufh and great-granddaughter, Sophie Brown. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Mary Lou Mack.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frank Cicciarello, Sr.; sisters, Lita Mack and Norma Hovanes and brothers, Donald and Ralph Mack.

Calling hours will be held from 9:00 – 9:50 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m., at St. Dominic’s Church, 77 E. Lucius Avenue, Youngstown.

The burial will take place at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

The family has requested that material tributes be sent to the American Cancer Society www.donate.cancer.org or the Alzheimer’s Association www.act.alz.org/donate

.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman. Family and friends of Joanne may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to leave condolences for the Cicciarello family.

