YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne B. Demko, 86, passed away peacefully Monday evening November 13, 2023, with her loving family by her side.

Joanne was born September 12, 1937, in Youngstown, a daughter of Wilbur and Mary Maher Crawford.

She was a 1955 graduate of South High School.

Joanne worked in the catalog department at Sears in the Southern Park Mall.

She loved to be reading, keeping up with current events, baking for the holidays, following pro football and above all, spending time with her family who were the center of her life. Joanne and her husband Richard were founding members of St. Luke Church.

Along with her husband Richard whom she married April 10, 1958, she leaves to cherish her memory her children Shannon (Nick) Gemma, Kim (Mario) Mastrandrea and James (Eleonora) Demko, grandchildren Meghan Gemma, Erin (Carter Warley) Gemma, William Gemma, Magdalena Mastrandrea, Mary Katherine Mastrandrea, Carmela (Mario) Mastrandrea and Yene Demko and great grandchildren Eli, Oliver and Aiden.

Joanne is preceded in death by her sister Maureen Landis.

There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Very Rev. Msgr. John A. Zuraw at 11:00 a.m. Saturday November 18, 2023, at St. Luke Church 5235 South Ave. Boardman.

Joanne’s family respectfully asks that donations be made in her memory to Catholic Charities, 144 West Wood Street, Youngstown Ohio 44503.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market St. Boardman.

