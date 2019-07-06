Jo-Ann M. Iaderosa, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jo-Ann M. Iaderosa passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.

Jo-Ann was born June 29, 1931, to Eugene and Grace Stangato and lived in the Youngstown area her entire life.

She spent her life giving back to her community in gratitude for the many blessings bestowed upon her and believed that in the process of volunteering, she was continually reminded of how much it gave to her.

Her community service work dates back to 1940 where she served as Secretary and Chairman of Special Events for the Corydon Palmer Dental Auxiliary.

In 1984, she became a member of the Angels of Easter Seals organization where she remained a sustaining member until her death. Over the 35 years she held many positions within the organization including Chairman of “The Children’s Crystal Magic Tree, The Telephone Committee, the “Angels Country Picnic”, Hospitality, the Annual Fashion Show, “Program of the Year”, the Auction – “Magic of an Angel’s Christmas – Festival of Trees”, the Festival of Trees Gift Shop and Co-Chairman of the “Magic of an Angels Christmas” Tree Sales, “Tons of Love” Easter Bunny Raffle Fundraiser and Committee Head of “Gifts Solicitation” and the “Angels Cookbook” first volume.

Overlapping her philanthropic service, in 1988, she became a Charter Member of The Stambaugh Pillars, an organization dedicated to the preservation and restoration of the historical landmark – Stambaugh Auditorium.

She held various positions throughout the years including President and serving on the Board of Directors. In 1998 as Chairman of the Pillars Membership Drive, in just three short years, Jo-Ann assisted in raising over $40,000 for the restoration of Stambaugh Auditorium.

In 1995 she was honored with the “YWCA Woman of the Year” award for her tireless efforts and community service which benefited Stambaugh Auditorium, The Easter Seals Society, The Youngstown Symphony Chorus and the Corydon Palmer Dental Auxiliary as well as several area schools.

In spite of her many accomplishments, Jo-Ann was a gracious, humble and generous woman.

She was an avid cook and baker and was named “Cook of the Month” sponsored by The Youngstown Vindicator referencing the Angels Cookbook. Her greatest joy was family – being a mom to her four children, a mother-in-law, a grandma “GaGa” to her two granddaughters and furry granddoggies.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Gregory A. Iaderosa who died in 1983; a sister, Emma Merolla and her parents, Eugene and Grace Stangato.

She is survived by her four children, Linda Iaderosa Schallenmuller (Albert), Christine Iaderosa, Gina Iaderosa Samuels (Ted) and Gregory B. Iaderosa and granddaughters, Mia Iaderosa and Nina Iaderosa.

Calling hours will be held Monday, July 8 at Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Mass of Christian burial will be held Tuesday, July 9 at 10:00 a.m. celebrated by Rev. Terry Hazel at St. Michaels Church, Canfield, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org or Easter Seals Society Suitability Program of Youngstown, 299 Edwards Street, Youngstown, OH 44502.

The family would especially like to thank all the wonderful nurses (“angels”) and doctors who so compassionately cared for her.

