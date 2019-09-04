Jo-Ann C. Elmo, Canfield, Ohio – Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be a 10:00 a.m. Resurrection Mass on Tuesday, September 3 at St. Dominic’s Church for Jo-Ann C. Elmo, 84, who passed away Friday morning, August 30, at Hospice House, surrounded by her children.

Jo-Ann was born May 30, 1935, in Youngstown, a daughter of Vito and Antoinette Pennett Savino and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School with the class of 1954.

She worked at East Federal and Reichard’s Furniture Stores. She and her husband Sonny owned and operated Elmo Tire Service, Inc. at 3688 Loveland Road from 1956 to 2013. For 57 years, she was the bookkeeper for Elmo Tire Service, Inc., retiring in 2013.

Jo-Ann was very religious and attended morning Mass and the St. Anthony Novenas along with her husband. She was a member of St. Dominic’s, St. Charles, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, St. Nicholas and Sacred Heart Parishes.

Jo-Ann had a heart of gold; she was an extremely loving, supportive, dedicated and very responsible wife, mother, grandma and sister when it came to everything she did for the most important people in her life, her family. Jo-Ann’s favorite thing to do was to spend time with her family. Sunday Mass, dinners out, Strouss’ Malts, trips to Idora Park, Cedar Point, Sea World, The Shrine, walks and picnics in the park, swimming at Holiday Sands, visiting family, ‘The Pajama Ride’ and all the trips; especially the vacations in Florida. Words to sum up Jo-Ann’s life: Mother God has truly blessed you! You are our hero! Your memories will always keep us smiling!

She will be greatly missed by her four children, Patricia (Wayne) Bartholomew of Canfield, Anthony (Susan) Elmo of Canfield, John Elmo and Missy of Orlando Florida and Kathleen (John) Carlson of Boardman; her eight grandchildren, Anthony “T.J.” Elmo of Boardman, Kristy (Daniel) Smieszek of Hilliard, Wayne A. Bartholomew II of Avon, Jason A. Bartholomew I of Canfield, Katrina (Anthony) Cocca of Poland, John Carlson, Jr. and Coral of Boardman, Lynsey Elmo and Rachel/Charlie of North Royalton and Nicholas Elmo of Youngstown; two stepgrandchildren, Katie Nail of Struthers and Jessica Nail of Canfield; four great-grandchildren, Gianna and Enzo Smieszek of Hilliard and Francesca and Antonio Cocca of Poland and a stepgreat-grandson, Christopher Fisher of Struthers. She also leaves a sister, Mary Ann Dunn of Youngstown; a stepmother, Hilda Elmo of Nokomis; a sister-in-law, Ange Elmo of Youngstown; a stepbrother-in-law, Gary Howland of Nokomis and daughters-in-law, Karen Hickey of Salem and Robin Elmo of Boardman.

Jo-Ann was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Anthony J. Elmo, Jr.; sisters, Angeline (Mike) Melic, Theresa (Jim) Henry and Jenny (Mike) Kusmack; brothers, Jim (Nette) Savino, Nick (Bea) Savino, Hoppy (June) Savino and Tony (Betty) Savino; sister-in-law, Joan (Gerry) Peterman and brother-in-law, William Elmo.

Jo-Ann’s family would like to thank everyone at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown and Hospice of the Valley in Poland for treating Jo-Ann with respect, dignity and comforting her and the entire family. Also, thank you to the many loyal customers at Elmo Tire Service.

Family and friends may call from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Monday, September 2, at the Fox Funeral Home in Boardman.

Family and friends may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to send condolences.