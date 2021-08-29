Jessica Lynn (Wiesensee) Fox, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jessica Lynn Wiesensee Fox, 36, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 26, 2021, with her loving family by her side.

Jessica was born August 13, 1985, in Youngstown, a daughter of John A. Furgas and Ruth Wiesensee (Thomas Hough).

She attended Chaney High School and the University of Cincinnati.

Jessica was a hard-working homemaker and loving mother. She enjoyed reading, astronomy and cheering on the Ohio State football team.

Along with her parents, Jessica leaves to cherish her memory, her fiancé, Anthony Precurato, Sr.; children, Cassandra Snyder, Dillon Fox, Anthony Precurato, Jr. and Grayson Precurato; brothers, Michael Koziorynsky (Gina) and Timothy Furgas; aunts and uncles, Lou and Anna Marie Cappitti, Ted and Robin Gibson, Steve and Jane Furgas, Jim and Ruth Furgas and Tom Furgas and several cousins.

Preceding Jessica in death were her grandparents, Steve and Marie Furgas, Ruth Gillespie and John Wiesensee; aunt, Patty Wiesesee and uncles, Paul, Michael and Tim Furgas.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at the Fox Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be officiated by Pastor Russ Adams at 11:00 a.m. on September 1, 2021 at the Fox Funeral Home.

Interment will be at Lake Park Cemetery.

Due to our current health situation COVID-19 the family is asking everyone in attendance to please wear a face mask and maintain all social distancing guidelines (6-foot apart) thank you.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio.

