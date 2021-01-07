Jerome D. Yavorcik, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jerome D. Yavorcik, 62, died Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at his home in Boardman of following a brief illness.

He was born December 26, 1958, to Edward G. and Katherine Pavlich Yavorcik and was a life-long resident of Youngstown.

Jerry graduated in 1977 from Ursuline High School, where he excelled at basketball. A two-year letter-winner, he was named to the All-Steel Valley team and was a first team All-Northeastern Ohio selection. He played basketball at Baldwin Wallace University and also attended Youngstown State University. Jerry was named to the Ursuline All Sports Hall of Fame in 1990.

Jerry worked in the lawn fertilizer business for over 30 years, most recently as an owner- operator at Green Keepers Lawn Service.

He was a man of faith and attended Mass at St. Dominic Church regularly until the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays were spent with his siblings, usually in Toledo or Columbus. Jerry, nicknamed “Buddy” by his dad, also enjoyed the Pavlich family lamb roasts with his brothers and cousins.

He was loyal friend and a loving brother and uncle, gone much too soon.

Jerry is survived by his brothers, James (Barbara) Yavorcik of Toledo and John Yavorcik of Columbus and sister, Joanne (Don) Calhoon of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Also surviving are nephews, Brian Calhoon of Hilton Head and Michael Yavorcik of Toledo; nieces, Katie (Tommy) Hurst, Christie (Ryan) DeAntonio, both of Charleston, South Carolina and Carin (Adam Schenker) Yavorcik of Portland, Oregon.

He was pre-deceased by his parents.

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, memorial services will be held at a later time.

Jerry will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery on Monday, January 11, 2021 in a private burial service celebrated by Rev. Edward P. Noga.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jerry Yavorcik, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 10, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.