BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeremy Victor Peterson, 46, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

He was born May 24, 1976, in Youngstown, the son of Stephen B. and Lucille M. Callahan Peterson, and was a lifelong area resident.

Jeremy was a 1994 graduate of Boardman High School. He was in the Trucking industry for over 25 years. He was an avid Steelers fan.

He leaves to cherish his memory his two sons, Jordan (Brooke) and Cody Peterson, his mother Lucy Peterson, and his sister Molly Islam; nephews Caden and Keegan Islam, along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Jeremy was preceded in death by his father Stephen Peterson, to whom he donated a kidney back in 1996.

A celebration of Jeremy’s life will be held at a later date.

The family has requested that any material donations be made in Jeremy’s name to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, www.afsp.org.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, Boardman.

Family and friends of Jeremy may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to leave condolences for the Peterson family.

