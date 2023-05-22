CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeremy P. Rothman, 40, of Canfield passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

Stuart and Kathleen (McDermott) Rothman welcomed their first blessing on January 1, 1983. He made his debut a little late but in remarkable fashion on New Year’s Day. Although she may be only a little biased, his mother claims he just might have been the most beautiful baby ever.

He was a graduate of Boardman High School and attended Youngstown State University.

For the last 17 years, Jeremy worked for SteriCycle. He was a project manager who traveled the country and was known for his leadership, organization, and ability to connect with people.

Jeremy was a lifelong parishioner or St. Patrick’s Church in Youngstown and won the prestigious Eagle of the Cross Award.

Jeremy’s smile was just as big as his heart. Those who knew him say he was always smiling. The penultimate host, he always made sure everyone had a full drink and something to laugh about. If the sun was shining, you could find him golfing or at Mill Creek Park with his beloved dog, Riley. He may just have been the biggest Ohio State fan there ever was. If there were any sporting events to be watched, he was watching. His favorite place to watch games was with his father, whom he admired and respected beyond measure. A devoted son, he always made sure his mother had a companion at church on special days, her lawn mowed to perfection, and a trusted confidante and loyal supporter. He adored his nephews Nathan and Corey. He loved spending time with his sister Allie.

On July 8, 2021, Jeremy met the love of his life. Although he’d seen Nicole at the park, he did not have the gumption to approach her. Fate intervened and they matched online. From the moment they met, they were inseparable. He made Nicole his number one priority and supported her in every way possible. Jeremy told his friends she made him want to be the best man he could be. Nicole and Jeremy enjoyed traveling and golfing and doing anything as long as they were together. Last fall, he proposed in dramatic fashion in front of their friends and family after the Ohio State-Michigan game. The two were to be married July 8, 2023, and travel to Grand Cayman for their honeymoon.

The loss of Jeremy will be felt far and wide. He was a friend to all who knew him and would drop everything to help anyone. He was a son, fiance, brother, uncle, and friend. To know him certainly was to love him, even when he told dad jokes and punned incessantly. The world will never be the same.

Jeremy will be lovingly remembered by his devoted family: his parents, Stuart, and Kathleen Rothman, his fiance, Dr. Nicole Ranttila, his sister Allie (Anthony) Jania, nephews, Nathan and Corey Jania, his father-in-law, William Ranttila, and Riley the Doodle.

Jeremy was preceded in death by his grandparents, Norma and Ron Rothman and Agnes and Peter McDermott, as well as his beloved aunt and uncle Rosalie and Chuck McDermott.

Donations may be made in Jeremy’s name to the Ranttila Scholarship Foundation, a nonprofit created by his fiance to benefit deserving high school graduates. A fund will be established for his nephews and a scholarship will be created in his name. Checks may be mailed to: Ranttila Scholarship Foundation at 725 Boardman Canfield Road, Suite K5, Boardman, Ohio 44512. Venmo @RSFoundation or direct link through: rebrand.ly/jeremydonation.

Jeremy would be grateful for the outpouring of support his family and fiance have received. Kathie, Stuart, Nicole, and Allie are eternally appreciative for the love their friends and family have shown.

Friends and family may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:50 p.m. on Saturday May 27, 2023, at St. Patrick Church 1420 Oak Hill Ave., Youngstown Ohio 44507.

Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Patrick’s celebrated by Rev. Kevin Peters at 1:00 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market St. Boardman.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, May 23 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.