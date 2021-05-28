Jennifer Lynn Rogers, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jennifer Lynn Rogers, 42, of Youngstown, passed unexpectedly Monday, May 24, 2021, at her residence.

She was born December 19, 1978, in Youngstown, the daughter of Henry G. Rogers and Cynthia June Johnson.

She graduated Chaney High School in 1996 and worked at the DMV.

She loved Mill Creek Park and especially Fellows Riverside Gardens. She was a sweet and vibrant young lady who loved spending time with family and friends. She was cherished by all who knew her.

She is predeceased by her brother, Joseph.

Survivors include her father, Henry G Rogers of Youngstown, Ohio; her mother, Cynthia J. Johnson of Youngstown, Ohio; her brothers, Daniel Rogers and wife, of Fuquay Varina, North Carolina, Louis Johnson, John Johnson, Teddy Johnson and Roy Johnson, all of Youngstown, Ohio; her sister, Stacy Harden of Youngstown; two nephews and two nieces.

Family and friends may call at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, on Sunday May 30, 2021, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.

