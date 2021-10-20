Jennifer Lynn McCabe, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jennifer Lynn McCabe, 58, of Youngstown, passed away Thursday afternoon, October 14, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Youngstown.

Jennifer was born on July 22, 1963 in Hamilton, Ohio, the daughter of Sharon (Lipscomb) Shearer.

She graduated from Northeastern High School in Springfield in 1981.

She was a proud member of the U.S. Navy and worked as a cryptological operator in the Intelligence Department.

A breast cancer survivor, Jennifer was very artistic and enjoyed crafts and helping people. She most loved spending time with her family, studying her Bible and listening to Christian music.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Matthew J. McCabe III; son, Matthew McCabe IV; daughter, Sarah McCabe; granddaughter, Annika McCabe; siblings, Rob Shearer, Mike Shearer, Lori Haughey and Doug Shearer, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Jennifer was preceded in death by her grandmother, Tommie Lipscomb and brother, Dennis Shearer.

Family and friends may call Friday, October 22, 2021, at the Fox Funeral Home from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Services will be Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. officiated by Pastor Russ Adams at the funeral home.

Interment will follow at St. John’s cemetery, where military honors will be accorded.

May the good Lord be with you down every road you roam.

And may sunshine and happiness surround you when you’re far from home.

When you finally fly away, I’ll be hoping that I served you well.

For all the wisdom of a lifetime, no one can ever tell.

May your guiding light be strong, and in my heart you will remain forever young.

