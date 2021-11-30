Jennifer L. Jones, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jennifer L. Jones, 44, passed away peacefully Thursday, morning November 25.

Jennifer was born August 17, 1977, in Youngstown a daughter of Robert Jones and Patty Lukanec Stocker.

She was a 1996 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

She loved spending time with her daughters and granddaughter.

Along with her mother, Jennifer leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Mariah Crager Jones, Alexandria (Bailey Bier) Crager Jones and Brookelynn Rodriguez; brothers, Robert (Maureen) Jones and Charles Jones; granddaughter, Aliyah Kettering and stepfather, Fred Stocker.

Friends may call from 12:00 – 1:30 p.m. Friday, December 3 at the Fox Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at the funeral home at 1:30 p.m. officiated by Rev. Russ Adams.

Family and friends of Jennifer may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to leave condolences for the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jennifer L. Jones, please visit our floral store.