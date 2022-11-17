YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jenna Nicole Bonetti, 31, passed away on November 2, 2022, at 1:30 a.m. at her home in Kansas.

She was born September 23, 1991, in Youngstown, Ohio.

Jenna enjoyed diamond paintings, taking long walks, and laughing with friends, and spending time with family.

She loved her children, Skylar and Ethan, they were her world.

Jenna enjoyed life and helping others, especially her dog. She was loved by her best friends Ashley Kim and Alison Shields who were more like sisters, they were there through the good, the bad and the ugly.

Jenna is survived by her mother Kimberly Hess and stepfather Roger Hess and her children plus several family members and friends that loved her very much.

She was preceded in death by her first best friend her cousin Courtney Lucille Miller, her grandfather Robert J. Lambert, Sr. and her great-uncle Richard “Dick” Lambert, and Aunt Nancy J. Miles.

Private services were held at the Fox Funeral Home on Saturday November 12, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Greg Calko.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman, Ohio 44512.

