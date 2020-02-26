Jeffrey Thomas Rochford, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffery “Jeff ” Thomas Rochford passed away peacefully at home on the “Rochford Compound” on Sunday, February 23, 2020 after four years of battling cancer and various ailments. He was 57 years old.

Jeff was born on February 7, 1963 in Youngstown, the son of Tom and Margie (Dreiling) Rochford.

Jeff was a graduate of South Range High School.

He was a member of St. Jude Church in Columbiana.

Jeff started working at a young age at his dad’s meat stores, Gainard & Price and The Meating Place. After getting a Nursing Degree at The University of Akron, Jeff moved to Oklahoma and became a traveling Registered Nurse. However, his heart was in Ohio and he moved back to be with his family.

Jeff’s greatest passion was being on a golf course, especially at the Lake Club. He enjoyed spending time with friends; playing keno; watching his cousins coach college football, especially at Oklahoma, Kentucky and Youngstown and vacationing with family and friends to Geneva-on-the-Lake in Ohio and the Outer Banks in North Carolina.

Jeff’s dad defined a good and successful life as being blessed with family and friends. Jeff truly succeeded in life with this. His greatest enjoyment was being surrounded by people. He particularly enjoyed the many family gatherings and celebrations he had with the Stoops, Dreiling and McGunigal cousins. He became friends instantly with others due to his charm and character and he embraced his friendships from all walks of life. Jeff’s blessings and abundant memories are what kept him cheerful during some of his difficult days.

Jeff will be deeply missed by his mom; siblings, Margie (Jay) Stanwood, Karen (Ed) Pierson and Colleen (Bill) Nagy, all of Columbiana, Kevin (Rebecca) Rochford of California and Kelly (Scott) Daum of Chicago; a brother-in-law, Randy (Julie) Horvath and sister-in-law, Loretta Rochford. He also leaves behind 22 nieces and nephews and 13 great-nieces and nephews, who will cherish the memories of their uncle forever.

Jeff was preceded in death by his dad; his brother, Tommy Rochford, Jr.; his sister, Mary Ann Horvath and his grandparents, Otto and Margaret Dreiling and Anthony and Mary Kate Rochford.

He will be deeply missed by many people whose lives he touched, from his extended family to those he befriended in Ohio, Oklahoma and beyond.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday, March 3, at Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. and calling hours at the church Wednesday morning, March 4 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. prior to Mass.

Words of remembrance for Jeffrey “Jeff” Thomas Rochford will be at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Jude Catholic Church celebrated by Father Christopher Cicero.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home.

Memorial tributes can be Made in Jeff’s memory to South Range Schools Foundation, 11375 Columbiana-Canfield Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

The family would like to thank the Hope Center, Hospice of the Valley, the staffs at Greenbrier Healthcare, Southwoods and St. Elizabeth Hospitals, for the kindness shown to their son and brother during his last days in care and at home. They especially want to thank Jeff’s many friends for being by their friend’s side through his illness.

